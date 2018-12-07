WATCH: Derrick Henry scores NFL record-equalling 99-yard touchdown for Titans

1:08 Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry ran for a 99-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, equalling the NFL's longest TD run Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry ran for a 99-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, equalling the NFL's longest TD run

Derrick Henry produced a sensational 99-yard touchdown run to equal an NFL record for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

Click on the video above to watch as the running back emulated the record set by Tony Dorsett in January 1983 for Dallas Cowboys against Minnesota Vikings.

It was the 24-year-old's second touchdown on an evening when he rushed for a franchise-record 238 yards on 17 carries as the Titans kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-9.

Henry also matched a franchise record with four rushing touchdowns as he ran riot in Nashville.

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through our website skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL