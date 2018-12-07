Washington Redskins QB Alex Smith wants privacy after surgery setback

The Washington Redskins have appealed for privacy on behalf of quarterback Alex Smith as he deals with complications arising from surgery on his broken leg.

Smith broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg when he was sacked by J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson during the Redskins' 23-21 defeat to the Houston Texans on November 18.

The 34-year-old has since undergone "several procedures", according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport, in an attempt to combat an infection which arose from the original surgery to repair the fractures.

More on #Redskins QB Alex Smith: He’s had several procedures, sources say, and @MikeGarafolo adds they are removing tissue to clear the infection. Smith still approaches this with optimism about playing. Note: His hospital room was next to Colt McCoy’s during McCoy’s 1-night stay — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2018

The Redskins said in a statement: "On behalf of Alex Smith, we appreciate all of the concerns and prayers over the injury he incurred on November 18 against the Houston Texans.

"Although this is a serious injury, Alex and his family remain strong.

"We would ask that everyone please honour the Smith family's request for privacy at this time."

Washington head coach Jay Gruden also appealed for Smith's privacy to be respected.

"I think the statement says it all. I was asked by Alex, his wife, his dad, his mom, not to really go into any detail on this process," Gruden said.

"[They] asked to respect their privacy. That's what I'm going to do. I think when the time is right, Alex will address the media and we'll go from there."

Before his season-ending injury, Smith had completed 205 of 308 passes for 2,180 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions and led the Redskins to a 6-3 record.

Washington have lost all three games since he went down and have also lost back-up Colt McCoy, who fractured his tibia in Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Redskins are one game behind division leaders the Dallas Cowboys (7-5) in the NFC East but will have to get by with journeymen Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson at quarterback for the rest of the season.