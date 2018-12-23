Houston Texans 30-32 Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Foles throws four touchdowns in must-have victory
By James Simpson
Last Updated: 23/12/18 10:28pm
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their playoff hopes alive with a 32-30 win over the Houston Texans.
Jake Elliott's 35-yard field goal as time expired clinched the victory which takes Philadelphia to an 8-7 record, while the Texans fall to 10-5.
Nick Foles threw for 471 yards and four touchdowns - including two to tight end Zach Ertz - as the Eagles stayed within one game of making the playoffs.
The first half saw four lead changes, with the Texans taking a 16-13 lead into the half thanks to the second of Deshaun Watson's two rushing touchdowns. However, the Eagles came out flying in the second.
Foles launched an 83-yarder to Nelson Agholor, and followed it up with a 23-yard score to Ertz to begin the fourth quarter. The Eagles looked comfortable ahead by 13 points, but a Josh Adams fumble gifted the ball back to Houston with five minutes left.
Watson and the Texans took full advantage, and after he found D'Onta Foreman for a 20-yard touchdown and the defense forced a Philadelphia punt, Watson led another inspired drive that ended in what looked like a 35-yard game-winning touchdown strike to Vyncint Smith.
However, Foles led the Eagles down the field - with huge completions to Ertz and Alshon Jeffery - to set up the game-winning kick for Elliott.
FIRST QUARTER
Texans 0-7 Eagles: Nick Foles 37-yard touchdown pass to Darren Sproles (Jake Elliott extra point good)
SECOND QUARTER
Texans 3-7 Eagles: Ka'imi Fairbairn 30-yard field goal
Texans 9-7 Eagles: Deshaun Watson five-yard rushing touchdown (extra point no good)
Texans 9-13 Eagles: Nick Foles one-yard pass to Zach Ertz (two-point attempt no good)
Texans 16-13 Eagles: Deshaun Watson six-yard rushing touchdown (Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point good)
THIRD QUARTER
Texans 16-16 Eagles: Jake Elliott 47-yard field goal
Texans 16-23 Eagles: Nick Foles 83-yard pass to Nelson Agholor (extra point good)
FOURTH QUARTER
Texans 16-29 Eagles: Nick Foles 23-yard pass to Zach Ertz (extra point no good)
Texans 23-29 Eagles: Deshaun Watson 20-yard pass to D'Onta Foreman (extra point good)
Texans 30-29 Eagles: Deshaun Watson 35-yard pass to Vyncint Smith (extra point good)
Texans 30-32 Eagles: Jake Elliott 35-yard field goal
Game's key stats
|HOUSTON
|PHILADELPHIA
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Deshaun Watson
|29/40 339 2 0
|Nick Foles
|35/49 471 4 1
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Deshaun Watson
|8 49 2
|Darren Sproles
|9 32 0
|Alfred Blue
|4 14 0
|Josh Adams
|11 21 0
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|DeAndre Hopkins
|9 104 0
|Nelson Agholor
|5 116 1
|DeAndre Carter
|6 61 0
|Zach Ertz
|12 110 2
|Demaryius Thomas
|3 37 0
|Alshon Jeffery
|3 82 0
|Total yards
|371
|Total yards
|519