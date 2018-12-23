Houston Texans 30-32 Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Foles throws four touchdowns in must-have victory

6:48 Highlights of the Houston Texans' trip to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 of the NFL. Highlights of the Houston Texans' trip to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 of the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles kept their playoff hopes alive with a 32-30 win over the Houston Texans.

Jake Elliott's 35-yard field goal as time expired clinched the victory which takes Philadelphia to an 8-7 record, while the Texans fall to 10-5.

Nick Foles threw for 471 yards and four touchdowns - including two to tight end Zach Ertz - as the Eagles stayed within one game of making the playoffs.

The first half saw four lead changes, with the Texans taking a 16-13 lead into the half thanks to the second of Deshaun Watson's two rushing touchdowns. However, the Eagles came out flying in the second.

Foles launched an 83-yarder to Nelson Agholor, and followed it up with a 23-yard score to Ertz to begin the fourth quarter. The Eagles looked comfortable ahead by 13 points, but a Josh Adams fumble gifted the ball back to Houston with five minutes left.

Watson and the Texans took full advantage, and after he found D'Onta Foreman for a 20-yard touchdown and the defense forced a Philadelphia punt, Watson led another inspired drive that ended in what looked like a 35-yard game-winning touchdown strike to Vyncint Smith.

However, Foles led the Eagles down the field - with huge completions to Ertz and Alshon Jeffery - to set up the game-winning kick for Elliott.

FIRST QUARTER

Texans 0-7 Eagles: Nick Foles 37-yard touchdown pass to Darren Sproles (Jake Elliott extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Texans 3-7 Eagles: Ka'imi Fairbairn 30-yard field goal

Texans 9-7 Eagles: Deshaun Watson five-yard rushing touchdown (extra point no good)

Texans 9-13 Eagles: Nick Foles one-yard pass to Zach Ertz (two-point attempt no good)

Texans 16-13 Eagles: Deshaun Watson six-yard rushing touchdown (Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Texans 16-16 Eagles: Jake Elliott 47-yard field goal

Texans 16-23 Eagles: Nick Foles 83-yard pass to Nelson Agholor (extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Texans 16-29 Eagles: Nick Foles 23-yard pass to Zach Ertz (extra point no good)

Texans 23-29 Eagles: Deshaun Watson 20-yard pass to D'Onta Foreman (extra point good)

Texans 30-29 Eagles: Deshaun Watson 35-yard pass to Vyncint Smith (extra point good)

Texans 30-32 Eagles: Jake Elliott 35-yard field goal