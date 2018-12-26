Inside the Huddle Christmas special podcast: Rob Ryan returns to join Jeff Reinebold and Neil Reynolds

It's Christmas! And we have a special treat for you, a holiday-season special of the Inside then Huddle Podcast. And, not just that, Rob Ryan is back!

The former NFL defensive coach joins Jeff Reinebold and Neil Reynolds to look back on the 2018 regular season as a whole, this year's International Series games in London, and to play some traditional Christmas games!

The trio pick some 'festive favourites', including their favourite NFL stadiums, the best coach in the game and the best player they've seen play live.

We also find out their three ideal Christmas dinner guests, have a game of 'The Minister's Cat' - including the likes of Bill Belichick, Patrick Mahomes and poor old Nathan Peterman - and Jeff and Rob also go head-to-head in a festive NFL name game.

As well as all of that, the gang discuss the likelihood of an NFL franchise in the UK in the near future, as well as Brit Efe Obada's incredible breakthrough with the Carolina Panthers this season.

