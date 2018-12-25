Denver Broncos 14-27 Oakland Raiders: Dwayne Harris stars as Raiders win final game in Oakland

6:06 Highlights of the Denver Broncos' trip to the Oakland Raiders in Week 16 of the NFL. Highlights of the Denver Broncos' trip to the Oakland Raiders in Week 16 of the NFL.

Dwayne Harris returned a punt 99 yards for a touchdown as the Raiders won what could prove to be their final game in Oakland, beating the Denver Broncos 27-14 on Monday night.

The Raiders (4-11) are set to move to Las Vegas in 2020 and have no lease to play in the Oakland Coliseum for next year. With Oakland officials having sued the team over the move, the Raiders are looking into other options for 2019, including AT&T Park in San Francisco.

A decision is expected before the Super Bowl, but many of the die-hards came out for this game knowing it could be the last NFL game ever in the stadium that opened in 1966.

It has been almost that long since the Broncos (6-9) had gone back-to-back seasons with losing records, having last done it in 1971-72. After going 5-11 in coach Vance Joseph's first season, Denver has done little better in year two and general manager John Elway could be ready to make a change after the season.

The Broncos opened the month with playoff aspirations, but three straight losses to teams that entered the game with losing records have ended those hopes and have the team searching for answers.

Some after the game got underway, Harris delivered the biggest highlight, with a punt return that was tied for the second-longest ever in NFL history.

Some after the game got underway, Harris delivered the biggest highlight, with a punt return that was tied for the second-longest ever in NFL history.

Doug Martin - finished with 107 yards, his biggest rushing day since 2015 - extended the Raiders lead with a 24-yard scamper into the endzone midway through the second quarter, while the Broncos went scoreless in the first half.

Case Keenum finally got Denver on the board with a pair of TD passes in the second half to DaeSean Hamilton and Courtland Sutton. But it wasn't enough as Jalen Richard scored on a three-yard run for Oakland and the Raiders sealed the win with interceptions by Marcus Gilchrist and Erik Harris.

FIRST QUARTER

Broncos 0-7 Raiders: Dwayne Harris 99-yard punt return for a touchdown (Daniel Carlson extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Broncos 0-14 Raiders: Doug Martin 24-yard touchdown run (Carlson extra point good)

Broncos 0-17 Raiders: Carlson 43-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Broncos 7-17 Raiders: Case Keenum seven-yard touchdown pass to DaeSean Hamilton (Brandon McManus extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Broncos 7-24 Raiders: Jalen Richard three-yard touchdown run (Carlson extra point good)

Broncos 14-24 Raiders: Keenum 19-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton (McManus extra point good)

Broncos 14-27 Raiders: Carlson 45-yard field goal