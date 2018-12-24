WATCH: NFL plays of the week featuring Kyle Rudolph, Jaylon Smith and Larry Fitzgerald

3:00 Watch a collection of the best moments from Week 16 of the NFL season! Watch a collection of the best moments from Week 16 of the NFL season!

We have picked out some of the best passes, catches, runs and returns from Week 16 of the NFL season.

Click on the video above to watch the best plays from Week 16, including Julian Edelman's 'heads-up' play, deep strikes in Philadelphia, and Jaylon Smith's fantastic first career touchdown for Dallas.

Nick Foles had a terrific outing for the Eagles, throwing four touchdowns including an 83-yard bomb to Nelson Agholor and a fourth-down strike to Darren Sproles.

On the other side of the ball, Deshaun Watson was outstanding in the loss - he threw a perfect pass to Vyncint Smith to give them a late lead before Philly stole the win in the final seconds. Click the video above to watch some of the top plays from that shootout.

Eagles stay alive with win over Texans

Saints beat Steelers to clinch top seed

Seahawks beat Chiefs to clinch Wild Card

Patrick Mahomes continued his amazing season with a contorted, out-of-the-ordinary touchdown throw across his body, while Larry Fitzgerald showed he has not just great hands, but a strong arm too as he found his running back David Johnson for a touchdown.

The play of the night came in Detroit, where Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph delivered a Christmas miracle for Minnesota by coming down with the ball from Kirk Cousins' Hail Mary pass at the end of the first half.

For all of that, and, more, click on the video above to watch the plays of the week from Week 16 in the NFL.