Kansas City Chiefs 31-38 Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson throws three TDs

Russell Wilson threw three touchdowns and Chris Carson rushed for two as the Seattle Seahawks clinched an NFC Wild Card spot with a 38-31 victory over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Wilson completed 18 of 29 passes for 271 yards. He also had 57 yards rushing on eight attempts, including a 26-yard scamper on a scoring drive in the fourth quarter that gave Seattle what proved to be an insurmountable 31-20 lead.

Carson too impressed for the hosts, rushing for 116 yards on 27 carries to become the first Seattle running back to reach 1,000 yards in a season since Marshawn Lynch in 2014.

Chiefs quarterback sensation Patrick Mahomes kept the team competitive, completing 23 of 40 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs, but they ultimately suffer a second defeat in a row.

The Chiefs (11-4) keep hold of the No 1 seed in the AFC, but share the same record as the Los Angeles Chargers, so can't afford another slip up on the final weekend of the regular season. As for the Seahawks (9-6), they've confirmed a Wild Card berth in the NFC with a week to spare.

FIRST QUARTER

Chiefs 0-7 Seahawks: Chris Carson four-yard touchdown run (Sebastian Janikowski extra point good)

Chiefs 3-7 Seahawks: Harrison Butker 54-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Chiefs 10-7 Seahawks: Patrick Mahomes two-yard touchdown pass to Damien Williams (Butker extra point good)

Chiefs 10-14 Seahawks: Russell Wilson one-yard touchdown pass to Nick Vannett (Janikowski extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Chiefs 10-17 Seahawks: Janikowski 28-yard field goal

Chiefs 17-17 Seahawks: Mahomes 25-yard touchdown pass to Charcandrick West (Butker extra point good)

Chiefs 17-24 Seahawks: Wilson 27-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin (Janikowski extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Chiefs 20-24 Seahawks: Butker 29-yard field goal

Chiefs 20-31 Seahawks: Wilson two-yard touchdown pass to Ed Dickson (Janikowski extra point good)

Chiefs 28-31 Seahawks: Mahomes 11-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson (Successful two-point conversion)

Chiefs 28-38 Seahawks: Carson one-yard touchdown run (Janikowski extra point good)

Chiefs 31-38 Seahawks: Butker 32-yard field goal