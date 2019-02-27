Andrew Whitworth will return for another season with the Los Angeles Rams

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth announced on social media he will return for another season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Whitworth said he would think about retirement after the Rams' outstanding season ended with a 13-3 loss to New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

But the veteran didn't do much pondering before deciding he would return for the final season of his three-year, $33.75 million contract with Los Angeles.

“A ship is safe in the harbor, but that is not what ships are built for”

-John A. Shed



Can’t wait for the opportunity to ride with the boys again! #keepmovingforward #squadup#letsride pic.twitter.com/4KoSlPJUXP — Andrew Whitworth (@awhitworth77) February 26, 2019

Whitworth is a four-time Pro Bowl selection who joined the Rams in 2017 after 11 seasons with Cincinnati.

He has started 31 regular-season games and four playoff contests for Los Angeles, serving as a cornerstone of the transformation into a championship contender under coach Sean McVay.

