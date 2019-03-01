Seattle Seahawks' Doug Baldwin undergoes shoulder and knee surgeries

Doug Baldwin has undergone surgery but is expected to return in time for new NFL season

Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver Doug Baldwin has undergone shoulder and knee injuries, but is expected to be ready for the 2019 season, according to head coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll disclosed the surgeries while speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Baldwin, 30, had played 89 consecutive games for Seattle before his knee injury sidelined him for two outings in September. His shoulder problem arose later in the campaign.

Everything he had, he beat the timeline by halves. Pete Carroll on Doug Baldwin

"He's making progress, working at it hard. He's working at the facility regularly," said Carroll.

"He had a really frustrating year. We went through it side by side. It was so difficult to watch him have to go through it. He was such a gallant warrior. Everything he had, he beat the timeline by halves."

Baldwin was Seattle's leading receiver through the 2014 to 2017 seasons, and was the league's joint-leader for receiving touchdowns in 2015 with 14.

