Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation charges

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with soliciting prostitution

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleaded not guilty to solicitation of prostitution charges in Florida on Thursday and is requesting a non-jury trial, according to court records.

American TV broadcaster NBC 10 in Boston posted a certified copy of Kraft's plea on Twitter.

"The defendant, Robert Kraft, hereby pleads not guilty to all charges and requests a non-jury trial in the above-styled cause," the court document states.

Kraft is charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution at a day spa in Jupiter in Florida.

The 77-year-old billionaire is alleged to have twice visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January and received sex acts in exchange for money.

Jupiter police have said Kraft was caught on surveillance video on both occasions on January 19 and 20.

According to the court filing, Kraft is being represented by prominent West Palm Beach defense attorney Jack Goldberger, who led the legal team that defended billionaire Jeffrey Epstein against charges of trafficking underage girls for sex.

The first-degree misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail, a $5,000 (£3,770) fine, 100 hours of community service, and a class on the negative effects of human trafficking, according to CNBC.

Kraft's arraignment is set for March 27.