San Francisco 49ers agree contract extension with Mike Person

San Francisco 49ers have retained RG Person on a three-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed a three-year contract extension with right guard Mike Person.

Person, who was due to become a free agent later this month, is now under contract with the 49ers through the 2021 season.

ESPN report that Person's deal is worth $9m and features $3m in guaranteed money.

General manager John Lynch said: "Mike earned the respect of everyone in our building for the way he battled through injury last season to start all 16 games and perform the way he did.

"Aside from his toughness and durability, he brings tremendous versatility to our offensive line, and we look forward to his contributions to the growth and development of that unit.

"Mike is exactly the type of person and competitor we look for, and we are very happy to have gotten this extension done."

Person only started 18 games in his first seven NFL seasons before starting every game last year.

A seventh-round pick by the 49ers out of Montana State in the 2011 NFL Draft, Person never got into a game in his first stint with the team, subsequently ending up with the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, St. Louis Rams, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and the Colts again.

The 30-year-old started 14 games for the Falcons in 2015 and four for the Colts in 2017 among his 59 career NFL games.