Chicago Bears release linebacker Sam Acho after injury-hit season

Sam Acho is looking for a new team after being released by the Bears

The Chicago Bears have released veteran linebacker Sam Acho after four seasons with the franchise.

Acho registered 140 tackles, four sacks, eight tackles-for-loss, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three pass breakups and 17 special-teams tackles in his 51 games with the team, 25 of them starts.

The 30-year-old missed the final 12 games last season after sustaining a torn pectoral muscle in their 48-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week four.

He joined the Bears in 2015 after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, who had selected him in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Acho was selected as the Bears' NFL Man of the Year Award nominee in both 2016 and 2017 for his work off the field involving social justice initiatives and other charities.

The Bears have also released tight end Dion Sims and kicker Cody Parkey since the end of the 2018 season.