Eric Weddle's time with the Baltimore Ravens set to come to an end

The Baltimore Ravens are cutting ties with veteran safety Eric Weddle according to multiple reports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Tuesday that the 34-year-old would be released one year before the end of his contract after being selected for the Pro Bowl in all three seasons with the franchise.

The Ravens could also be moving on from long-serving linebacker C.J. Mosley after opting not to place a franchise tag on him for 2019.

Weddle signed for the Ravens in March 2016 after representing the San Diego Chargers during his first nine years in the NFL.

His release comes as something of a surprise, as Weddle had been a veteran leader on a Ravens defense which ranked among the best in the league last season.

Weddle started all 48 games over the last three years, totalling 220 tackles and 10 interceptions.

He had hinted at retirement if the Ravens decided to release him, but eased his position at the Pro Bowl when he said: "If it does happen that we both move on, then we do, and we'll see if I'll play somewhere else or hang 'em up."

CJ Mosley could end up testing the free agent market

Mosley would have been paid more than $15m this season had the Ravens opted to tag him, but NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said the team hopes to sign him for less than that figure on a longer-term deal.

The 26-year-old would be one of the highest-prized defensive free agents available if the sides are unable to find common ground on a contract.