Baltimore Ravens sign Nick Boyle to three-year contract extension

Nick Boyle averaged 9.3 yards per catch in 2018

Tight end Nick Boyle has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens worth $18m, according to multiple reports.

The 26-year-old, who was a fifth-round pick in 2015, had been set to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Instead, his new deal will make him the 15th highest paid tight end in the NFL at $6m per season.

Boyle caught 23 passes for 213 yards in 16 matches in 2018 and has failed to score a single touchdown in four seasons at Baltimore.

He has been twice suspended, in 2015 and 2016, for violations of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, missing a total of 14 matches.

