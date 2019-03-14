Oakland Raiders sign former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams

Tyrell Williams scores for the Chargers against the Titans at Wembley

The Oakland Raiders have signed former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams to a four-year deal.

According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $44m, with $22m guaranteed. Williams can earn a further $3m through incentives.

Williams, 27, was one of the top wide receivers available in a weaker free agent market, after producing over the last three years in an auxiliary role with the Chargers.

He caught 41 passes for 653 yards and five touchdowns last season, averaging 15.9 yards per catch.

A former undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon, Williams' best year came in 2016, when he was forced into a larger role by injuries and totalled 69 grabs for 1,059 yards and seven scores.

Through 52 career games (37 starts), Williams has 155 catches for 2,530 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 16.3 yards per catch.

Antonio Brown will be playing with Tyrell Williams in Oakland next season

The Raiders already added Antonio Brown to their receiving corps with a trade last weekend, which became official Wednesday when the new league year opened.

Oakland have also signed safety Lamarcus Joyner, offensive tackle Trent Brown and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins this week.

The Raiders also traded away former All-Pro guard Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets.