Isaiah Crowell cut by New York Jets following Le’Veon Bell signing

Isaiah Crowell has been cut after one season with the Jets

The New York Jets have released running back Isaiah Crowell, following the signing of Le’Veon Bell.

The Jets agreed a four-year, $52.5m deal with former Pittsburgh Steelers star Bell earlier this week.

That made the 26-year-old Crowell expendable in New York.

The former Cleveland Brown signed a three-year, $12m deal in free agency prior to last season and rushed 143 times for 685 yards (4.8 average yards per carry) and six touchdowns.

Crowell broke the Jets' single-game rushing record in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos when he ran for 219 yards on 15 carries.

His departure leaves the Jets with Bell, Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon at running back heading into the 2019 season.

The Jets have also re-signed versatile veteran defensive back Darryl Roberts.

Roberts played in 16 games for the Jets last season, starting 10, and had 48 tackles, seven passes defended and one interception.