San Francisco 49ers to sign free agent Tevin Coleman

Tevin Coleman breaks a tackle versus the Packers

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to sign former Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman to a two-year, $10m deal, according to multiple outlets.

Coleman, who turns 26 next month, had 167 carries for 800 yards and four rushing touchdowns while starting 14 of 16 games last season, with nominal starter Devonta Freeman injured. He averaged a career-high 4.8 yards per carry, while adding 32 catches for 276 yards and five scores.

A third-round pick in 2015, Coleman played for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during his first two seasons in Atlanta, where Shanahan was the offensive coordinator.

During the Falcons' record-setting campaign in 2016, Coleman had 118 carries for 520 yards and eight touchdowns along with 31 catches for a career-high 421 receiving yards and three scores.

San Francisco signed Jerick McKinnon to a hefty contract - four years, $30m - last March, but he missed all of 2018 with a torn ACL.

While McKinnon has already been paid $12m, he has no guarantees remaining on his contract, though it's unclear if the 49ers intend to move on.

The signing of Coleman is the third big move the 49ers have made this week, after trading a second-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for pass rusher Dee Ford and signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander to a four-year, $54m deal.