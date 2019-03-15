New York Giants add WR Golden Tate and DE Markus Golden

Golden Tate is staying in the NFC East with the New York Giants

The New York Giants found some wide receiver help on Thursday when they agreed to a four-year, $37.5m deal with Golden Tate, $23m of which is fully guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Tate acknowledged the signing on Twitter, tweeting an image of the "I love New York" logo and making it his new profile picture.

Tate will pick up at least some of the slack after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Browns this week.

A nine-year veteran, Tate, 30, caught 74 passes for 795 yards and four touchdowns for the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Tate was traded from Detroit to Philadelphia before the trade deadline in October for a third-round pick in the upcoming draft.

The former second-round pick in 2010 by the Seattle Seahawks has caught 611 passes for 7,214 yards and 38 touchdowns for the Seahawks, Lions and Eagles.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season, his first with the Lions, when he caught a career-best 99 passes for 1,331 yards and four TDs.

Tate told reporters after the season that if he didn't stay with Philadelphia, he hoped to latch on with a contender.

"My years are limited," Tate said at the time. "I don't have time to go someone who's trying to rebuild. I need to go somewhere where they believe they can win now."

Markus Golden will help boost the Giants' pass rush

Meanwhile, the Giants also added outside linebacker Markus Golden on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Golden's agent, Joseph Clayborne, told ESPN's Josina Anderson his client wanted a one-year deal in a good situation to prove his value.

"We are going to reunite with his former D Coordinator and get back to where we should be as one of the top pass rushers in the league," Clayborne told Anderson.

Golden, who turned 28 on Wednesday, played three seasons under Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher, who held the same position with the Arizona Cardinals from 2015-17.

A second-round pick in 2015, Golden had just 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits last season in 11 games while returning from a torn ACL, but he racked up 12.5 sacks and 22 QB hits in 16 games in 2016.

The Giants are also expected to re-sign defensive backs Tony Lippett and Antonio Hamilton, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Both players were primarily special team performers in 2018.