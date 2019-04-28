Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt 'deeply disturbed' by Tyreek Hill audio

The Chiefs have suspended Tyreek Hill from all team activities

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said he and the front office are "deeply disturbed" by an audio of Tyreek Hill discussing injuries to his three-year-old son, but offered no explanation as to why the team has not released him.

Hunt spoke briefly with reporters on Saturday, while the team was holding its annual draft party for season ticketholders, but shed little light on what the Chiefs may do with Hill going forward.

"I'd just point out that Tyreek is not with the franchise right now and we're going to go through the process," Hunt told reporters. "We'll make the right decision about Tyreek at the right time."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (L) with owner and CEO Clark Hunt (R)

Hill has been suspended from all team-related activities after audio surfaced Wednesday in which he discusses abusing his son.

He also told his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, that she should be "terrified" of him during an 11-minute discussion that took place in a Dubai airport.

The audio has caused prosecutors to reopen a domestic violence case against Hill.

In 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation in an incident involving Espinal, when she was pregnant with their son.

He was subsequently dismissed from the Oklahoma State football programme but that did not stop the Chiefs from selecting him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.

Kareem Hunt was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs in November

In November, the Chiefs moved swiftly to release running back Kareem Hunt after TMZ posted a video showing him kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel.

Last week, the Chiefs traded a 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and an exchange of third-round picks in 2019 to acquire defensive end Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks.

Frank Clark was traded by Seattle to Kansas City

Clark was dismissed from the Michigan football team five years ago following a domestic violence arrest.

When Hunt was asked about the Chiefs' vetting process of players, he said he trusts due diligence is done.

"I think on every player that you bring into the organization that there is some element of risk," Clark said.

"It could be his playing ability. It could be things that distract them off the field, as well as trouble they get into - that's a risk you could take.

"It is something that, as a franchise, we have to be willing to own when it does not go the right way, and that is something that I believe."