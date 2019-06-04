Free-agent DT Gerald McCoy to sign with Carolina Panthers

Gerald McCoy spent nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $10.25m (£8.1m) with the Carolina Panthers, according to reports.

The contract includes a $4m (£3.2m) signing bonus, according to reports. Sources have indicated that the deal is worth a minimum of $8.5m (£6.7m).

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had visited the Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

The 31-year-old, who was the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the Buccaneers on May 20 with three years left on his contract.

He has started 123 games during his nine seasons with the Buccaneers and posted 296 tackles and 54 1/2 sacks.

It has been reported that McCoy drew bids from ten teams with offers as high as $11m (£8.7m) annually.

Carolina freed up $9m (£7.1m) in salary-cap space in the past week by releasing offensive tackle Matt Kalil and restructuring the contract of wide receiver Torrey Smith.

The addition of McCoy gives the Panthers a formidable trio of defensive tackles that includes Kawann Short and Dontari Poe, who have each been to the Pro Bowl twice.

The Panthers are incorporating some 3-4 defensive looks into their scheme this year, which means McCoy and Short could move to defensive end in those situations, playing either side of Poe.

Carolina took two pass rushers in 2019, Florida State's Brian Burns at No 16 overall and Christian Miller out of Alabama in the fourth round.

Both will be tasked with applying pressure off the edge, along with veterans Bruce Irvin and Mario Addison.