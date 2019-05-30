Free-agent DT Gerald McCoy to meet Panthers after Ravens visit

Gerald McCoy is weighing up his options following his release by the Buccaneers

Free-agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has concluded a two-day visit with the Baltimore Ravens and will meet with the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple media outlets.

McCoy, 31, also visited the Cleveland Browns last week, days after his release by the Tampa Buccaneers.

His visit with the Panthers will begin Thursday night and conclude Friday, after which he will make a decision, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the Buccaneers on May 20 with three years left on his contract. The deal called for him to make $13m in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2m.

The Tampa Bay Times reported McCoy has received interest from ten teams with offers as high as $11m annually.

Rapoport reported that McCoy was seeking more than $10m from the Browns and Ravens but apparently did not get it.

"The Ravens absolutely want to sign McCoy," Rapoport said on the NFL Network.

"They had him visit with the intention of signing him, but this is also one of the more principled and disciplined organisations when it comes to money, so they're not going to do something that is out of their price range."

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said recently he'd be interested in adding McCoy to the roster.

"I think a guy with his ability could come in and help most certainly," Rivera told reporters.

McCoy has 296 tackles, 54.5 sacks, 140 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 123 career games. He has been selected to six Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro in 2013.