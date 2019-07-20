Darren Sproles extends Philadelphia Eagles stay by further year

Veteran running back Darren Sproles is staying in Philadelphia

Darren Sproles says he wants to retire with the Philadelphia Eagles after signing on with the team for another season.

The Eagles acquired Sproles in 2014 and agreed terms on a one-year contract with the 36-year-old running back on Friday.

"My heart is in Philly. That's where I want to end my career," Sproles said after signing a new deal.

"That team, the city is like a family."

Sproles, who ranks sixth all-time in the NFL in all-purpose yards (19,520), needs 163 yards to pass Tim Brown for fifth place.

The three-time Pro Bowler will enter his sixth season with the Eagles after spending the first six years of his career with the San Diego Chargers and then playing three years with the New Orleans Saints.

"We are excited to bring Darren back," the Eagles said in a statement.

For those keeping track at home: In addition to leading all active players in career all-purpose yards, Sproles is the only player in NFL history with 30+ receiving TDs, 20+ rushing TDs, 1+ kickoff return TD, and 1+ punt return TD.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Grwc6MTaZt — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 19, 2019

"It isn't very often that you have the opportunity to add a player who has the sixth-most (all-purpose) yards in NFL history.

"He is the ultimate professional, and a leader on and off the field. He will add another proven talent to our running back room. His dynamic punt return skills are second to none.

"We can't wait to get started next week."

This year will be Sproles' sixth with the Philadelphia Eagles

Sproles had discussed retiring after the 2017 season, the year he sustained a torn left anterior cruciate ligament and broken right arm in Week 3. He returned for last season but missed 10 games due to a hamstring injury.

He said he came back for 2018 because "I couldn't let my career end like that".

Sproles had topped 1,100 all-purpose yards in all 11 of his full seasons, peaking with an NFL-best 2,696 in 2011 with the Saints.