Michael Thomas a no-show at start of New Orleans Saints training camp

Michael Thomas has scored 23 touchdowns in three seasons with the Saints

Wide receiver Michael Thomas did not report to training camp with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday morning, as he seeks a long-term deal worth at least $20m per season.

Thomas, 26, is set to become a free agent after the 2019 season if the two sides can't strike a deal.

The Saints have offered an extension that averages $18m to $19m annually, per multiple reports.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL with a franchise-record 125 receptions for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Thomas has 321 catches for 3,787 yards and 23 scores in 47 games since the Saints made him a second-round pick in 2016.

His four-year deal signed as a rookie out of Ohio State calls for him to be paid $1.15m in salary in 2019.