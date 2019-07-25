Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin signs one-year contract extension

Mike Tomlin has signed a one-year contract extension

The Steelers have won six AFC North division titles under Tomlin, who has a 125-66-1 career regular-season record.

Tomlin became the Steelers' third head coach since 1969 when he was hired in January 2007. Like Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher before him, Tomlin has led the Steelers to multiple Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.

Steelers president Art Rooney II said: "Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we pursue our goal of winning another championship."

Tomlin added: "I am very appreciative of this contract extension and opportunity and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organisation for the support in my first 12 seasons. We have a goal of winning the organisation's seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn't be more excited about this upcoming season."

Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have 115 regular season wins together, the fourth most by a head coach-quarterback duo in NFL history.