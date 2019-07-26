LA Rams: Head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead sign new deals

Sean McVay helped lead the Rams to last year's Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams have rewarded head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead with contract extensions until 2023.

McVay has been rewarded with a five-year deal after leading the Rams to their first Super Bowl appearance in 17 years, and the deal replaces the contract he signed when he joined from the Washington Redskins in January 2017.

He became the youngest head coach in modern NFL history when he joined the Rams as a 30-year-old, and is the youngest head coach ever to coach in a Super Bowl, although the Rams lost 13-3 to the New England Patriots.

In two years under the 33-year-old, the Rams are 24-8 in the regular season and 2-2 in the postseason.

McVay and Snead after the head coach was hired in 2017

48-year-old Snead was hired as general manager of the Rams in February 2012, and was paired with head coach Jeff Fisher until Fisher was fired during the 2016 campaign. The Rams managed just 31 wins in five seasons with the former coach at the helm.

"Sean and Les have been a dynamic team and have been integral in developing a culture that has allowed our players and entire organisation to thrive," Rams' owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement.

"We look forward to their continued leadership in our final season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and future years in Hollywood Park."