Sterling Shepard fractures thumb in New York Giants' practice

Sterling Shepard's absence will leave the Giants thin at receiver

New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard fractured his left thumb during the club's first full-squad practice on Thursday.

Shepard underwent X-rays that displayed the fracture. The Giants announced that the injury will be re-evaluated weekly.

The fourth-year-pro was injured when he reached down to the ground to attempt to catch a low pass.

New York are counting on big things from Shepard after dealing star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason.

Shepard, who had career-high totals of 66 receptions and 872 yards last season, signed a four-year, $41 million deal in April.

Prior to practice, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said he feels Shepard could blossom into a No 1 receiver.

"Sterling is a football player, and we appreciate his toughness and his ability to make plays and all the things he adds to the team," Shurmur added.

"He's a value-added guy in my mind. He plays his position, but he makes the people around him better. I think that's what all the players should strive to do."

Shepard has 190 catches for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdown receptions in 43 games (42 starts) for the Giants.