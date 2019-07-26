Sterling Shepard fractures thumb in New York Giants' practice
Last Updated: 26/07/19 2:35pm
New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard fractured his left thumb during the club's first full-squad practice on Thursday.
Shepard underwent X-rays that displayed the fracture. The Giants announced that the injury will be re-evaluated weekly.
The fourth-year-pro was injured when he reached down to the ground to attempt to catch a low pass.
New York are counting on big things from Shepard after dealing star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason.
Shepard, who had career-high totals of 66 receptions and 872 yards last season, signed a four-year, $41 million deal in April.
Prior to practice, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said he feels Shepard could blossom into a No 1 receiver.
"Sterling is a football player, and we appreciate his toughness and his ability to make plays and all the things he adds to the team," Shurmur added.
"He's a value-added guy in my mind. He plays his position, but he makes the people around him better. I think that's what all the players should strive to do."
Shepard has 190 catches for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdown receptions in 43 games (42 starts) for the Giants.