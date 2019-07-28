Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill working to be a better person

Tyreek Hill avoided an NFL suspension

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has vowed to become a better person after a tumultuous offseason in which his then-fiancé accused him of hurting their son.

Hill was investigated on suspicion of child abuse after an incident in which his three-year old son suffered a broken arm, before prosecutors declined to press charges due to a lack of evidence.

"I can't wait for my new journey,'' Hill said at Chiefs training camp as he answered questions publicly for the first time since being investigated.

"I am excited. I am working every day to be a better father, a better person, a better citizen, a better team-mate and a better son, too, to my parents. I'm evolving every day.

"Something stood out to me as I was going through this long process. My mom told me, 'People don't need to change. They need to grow.' I want to grow. I don't want to change.''

Hill was suspended by the Chiefs from all team-related activities after an audio recording of a conversation between Hill and the child's mother, Crystal Espinal, in which she accused him of abusing their son, aired on a local TV station.

The 25-year-old did express regret for his language in that audio, in which he at one point referred to Espinal as a "b----".

There is still an ongoing investigation by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, and Hill said he could not discuss that case.

"I wish I could get into all (the details of the case) but I can't,'' Hill said.

"I'm just here to man up to what I did, on the audio my bad language. I going to man up to that. I don't want nobody talking to my little sister, my daughter that I have now, my mum like that. It's very disrespectful.

"My mum got into me, she like thumped me on the ear like, 'Come on, grow up out of that.' Never again.''

NFL commisioner Roger Goodell decided not to suspend Tyreek Hill

The NFL sent investigators to Kansas City last month as commissioner Roger Goodell weighed up whether to punish the two-time All-Pro under the terms of its personal conduct policy.

Goodell ultimately decided late last week not to punish Hill, and the Chiefs immediately announced that his team-issued suspension was lifted and he would be reporting to training camp.

"(Commissioner) Roger Goodell and his team did their thing. They dug in, got all the facts, and I'm very appreciative of those guys as well," Hill said.

"The meeting was long. It was probably the longest meeting of my life. It was crazy. What I was trying to get across was just the facts, man."

In a press conference that lasted about eight minutes, Hill thanked the Chiefs for their support throughout the process.

The Chiefs drafted Hill in 2016 after he had pleaded guilty in Oklahoma to punching and choking Espinal, who at the time was his girlfriend and was pregnant with his son.

"They trusted me in this organisation and that's what I'm so appreciative of,'' Hill said.

"They gave me a chance at life so I could change my family life, my kids' lives and everyone around me. I came from nothing.

"You can look at me and tell I've been through a lot. Even when I first came into the league. I had a bad history. Just be thankful for the ones around you, stay humble and grounded, love your parents and your kids - if you have kids - and just work hard."