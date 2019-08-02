NFL News

Ryan Kalil comes out of retirement to join New York Jets

Last Updated: 02/08/19 7:50am

Ryan Kalil had played all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers
Five-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil has surprisingly come out of retirement to join the New York Jets.

The 34-year-old agreed to terms with the Jets on Thursday and will need to pass a physical before the deal is made official.

The one-year contract will be for £6.9m ($8.4m), according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Kalil announced at the end of last season that he was retiring from playing football after 12 NFL seasons all with the Carolina Panthers.

He apparently had a change of heart in recent weeks and will anchor an offensive line that had a question mark at the center position. Jonotthan Harrison had been slated to start there, but has been mostly a backup during his six-year career.

The Jets are one week into training camp practices. Kalil will have more than a month to work with quarterback Sam Darnold and the rest of New York's offense.

