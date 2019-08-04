Houston Texans release running back D'Onta Foreman

The Houston Texans have released D'Onta Foreman

The Houston Texans waived running back D'Onta Foreman on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

The third-year player missed nearly the entire 2018 season with a torn Achilles, an injury he suffered in a win against the Arizona Cardinals in November 2017.

Foreman reported to camp seemingly in shape, but coach Bill O'Brien had declined to tab him as the backup to starter Lamar Miller. The coaching staff was reportedly upset by his work habits and tardiness to meetings.

A third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas, Foreman ran for 327 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games as a rookie before the injury.

In 11 total games with the Texans, Foreman had 326 rushing yards, 111 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns.

Among players still vying to back up Miller are Taiwan Jones, Josh Ferguson, and Buddy Howell, along with undrafted rookies Damarea Crockett and Karan Higdon Jr.

The Texans will open their preseason slate against the Packers in Green Bay on Thursday night.

