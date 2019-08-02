Los Angeles Chargers ignore Melvin Gordon's trade request

Melvin Gordon is looking for a new contract from the Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon formally requested a trade through his agent but has been informed the demand will be ignored.

According to reports from ESPN and CBS Sports, the Chargers have no intention of working with Gordon's agents to facilitate a trade.

General manager Tom Telesco reportedly informed Fletcher Smith and Damarius Bilbo, who represent Gordon, that the running back won't be going anywhere.

NFL Network reported on Thursday that Gordon, who is training in Florida, has asked for a deal worth $10m annually. Per the report, the Chargers did not change their original contract offer.

Telesco said previously of Gordon's holdout that the Chargers expect Gordon to play for the team this season.

"I love Melvin Gordon," Telesco said. "He's an excellent player. He's tough. He has a great work ethic and represents our organisation extremely well.

Austin Ekeler could be in line for more action with Gordon out of the lineup

"But he's not here. I understand his thoughts and opinions of what he's going through. I always look at the player's side, so I can see it. It doesn't mean I agree with it, but I can kind of see what his thought process is."

Telesco said Gordon was offered a new contract but that the team is ready to move forward behind the trio of Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome for the time being.

"I'm not naive; I know we're better with Melvin Gordon," Telesco said. "But we've got a strong group of guys that are here, and it's their time to work and get ready to go."

Gordon is subject to fines up to $40,000 for each day of training camp he misses. He is in the final season of his rookie contract and slated to make $5.6 million this season.

The 26-year-old has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, the two-time Pro Bowl selection has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.