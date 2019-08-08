Cleveland Browns trade Duke Johnson to Houston Texans

Duke Johnson has been traded to the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have acquired running back Duke Johnson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns will receive a 2020 fourth-round pick that can become a third-rounder, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The move comes just a few days after Houston released 2017 third-round pick D'Onta Foreman, who was presumed to be the backup to starter Lamar Miller.

Johnson requested a trade out of Cleveland after the Browns signed Kareem Hunt despite his suspension in February, and will support Miller in the Texans' backfield rather than sit behind workhorse Nick Chubb and lose even more touches on Hunt's return.

25-year-old Johnson was a 2015 third-round pick for the Browns, and has appeared in 64 games over four seasons.

Predominantly a pass-catching back, Johnson has racked up 1,286 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, as well as 235 catches, 2,170 receiving yards and eight TDs through the air.