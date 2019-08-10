Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway receives four-game suspension

Antonio Callaway will miss the first four games of the NFL season

Cleveland Browns' wide receiver Antonio Callaway received a four-game suspension on Friday for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Callaway will miss the first four games of the 2019 regular season without pay, although he is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He is eligible to return to Cleveland's active roster on September 30, following the team's September 29 game at Baltimore.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Callaway said in a statement. "I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time.

"I know there's nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions."

The 22-year-old Callaway was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license last August, but a report by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that the suspension stems from a separate incident. The marijuana charge was dismissed in February.

"We're disappointed in Antonio," said Browns GM John Dorsey in a statement. "Freddie (Kitchens) and I have had a direct conversation with him about where we stand. He understands our expectations of him.

"We will continue to support him as long as he remains committed to taking advantage of the resources made available to him by our club and the league to help him become the best version of himself as a person first and foremost."

Callaway played two seasons of college ball at Florida, where he was suspended for his junior season in 2017 following a string of off-field incidents. He entered the 2018 NFL Draft and was a fourth-round pick by the Browns. He caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season.

Callaway caught three passes for 42 yards on Thursday night in Cleveland's preseason win over the Washington Redskins. He reportedly has been working out with the reserve receivers during Cleveland's training camp.