Jamie Gillan wins Cleveland Browns punting job over Britton Colquitt

Jamie Gillan drilled a 74-yard punt in Browns' pre-season win over Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns undrafted rookie punter Jamie Gillan, nicknamed 'The Scottish Hammer', has beaten out veteran Britton Colquitt.

Gillan, who was born in Inverness in Scotland, won the starting job with solid performances in the past two pre-season games.

However, it is still surprising the Browns would take him over Colquitt, who was a Pro Bowl alternate last season and has spent nine seasons in the NFL.

The 22-year-old rookie won a Super Bowl ring with Denver.

With his long hair and thick Scottish accent, Gillan has quickly become a fan favourite in Cleveland.

He has a booming right leg and had a 74-yard punt in an exhibition game against Indianapolis.

Colquitt has played for three years with the Browns, and last year set a team record with 32 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Gillan has also improved on his holding skills and has said he is excited about being paired with fellow rookie kicker Austin Seibert, who is expected to make Cleveland's roster over incumbent Greg Joseph.