NFL News

News

Jamie Gillan wins Cleveland Browns punting job over Britton Colquitt

Last Updated: 31/08/19 9:47pm

Jamie Gillan drilled a 74-yard punt in Browns' pre-season win over Indianapolis Colts
Jamie Gillan drilled a 74-yard punt in Browns' pre-season win over Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns undrafted rookie punter Jamie Gillan, nicknamed 'The Scottish Hammer', has beaten out veteran Britton Colquitt.

Gillan, who was born in Inverness in Scotland, won the starting job with solid performances in the past two pre-season games.

However, it is still surprising the Browns would take him over Colquitt, who was a Pro Bowl alternate last season and has spent nine seasons in the NFL.

NFL Super Bowl LIII

September 3, 2019, 3:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

The 22-year-old rookie won a Super Bowl ring with Denver.

With his long hair and thick Scottish accent, Gillan has quickly become a fan favourite in Cleveland.

He has a booming right leg and had a 74-yard punt in an exhibition game against Indianapolis.

Also See:

Colquitt has played for three years with the Browns, and last year set a team record with 32 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Gillan has also improved on his holding skills and has said he is excited about being paired with fellow rookie kicker Austin Seibert, who is expected to make Cleveland's roster over incumbent Greg Joseph.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK