Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack to get $57m extension

Jacksonville Jaguars selected Myles Jack as a second-round draft pick in 2016

The Jacksonville Jaguars will sign linebacker Myles Jack to a four-year, $57m contract extension, according to reports in multiple outlets.

Jack, who is playing on the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of about $1.3m, will be guaranteed $33m under the new deal, per ESPN and NFL Network.

He will become the NFL's third-highest paid inside linebacker behind Seattle's Bobby Wagner and the New York Jets' CJ Mosley.

Jack, 23, made 107 tackles last season. He forced a fumble and intercepted a pass that he returned 32 yards for a touchdown.

The Jaguars selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft and he has played in all possible 48 games, with 42 starts.