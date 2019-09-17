New York Jets QB Trevor Siemian out for season with ankle injury

Trevor Siemian was injured in this tackle by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett

New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian is out for the season with a left ankle injury which is likely to need surgery, according to coach Adam Gase.

Siemian, filling in for ill starter Sam Darnold, was injured in the second quarter of Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns. The New York Daily News reported he had ligament damage but did not break his ankle.

A sombre Gase announced last Thursday that Darnold had mononucleosis and declared Siemian the starter.

He will now turn to second-year player Luke Falk, who had been elevated from the practice squad after Darnold was sidelined. The Tennessee Titans selected Falk in the sixth round of the 2018 draft.

Darnold will not play on Sunday against the New England Patriots, and the Jets have a bye the following week. He is expected to miss three to seven weeks, depending on his recovery.

Sam Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis

Gase revealed on Tuesday that Darnold was back at the team facility.

"He's feeling better. The doctors are letting us know how to proceed with him," Gase said.

Gase added that wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (knee/hamstring) and linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf) are being monitored on a week-to-week basis. Linebacker C.J. Mosley is day-to-day with a groin injury.

The first-year Jets coach also addressed the status of cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who did not see action in Monday night's 23-3 loss until late in the fourth quarter. In March 2018, Johnson signed a five-year, $72.5m contract with the Jets, $45m of it guaranteed.

"We just decided not to play him," Gase said, adding it was not for disciplinary measures.