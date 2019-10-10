New York Giants @ New England Patriots: Pats looking to stay perfect after 5-0 start

Tom Brady passed Brett Favre on the NFL's all-time passing yardage list last week to move into third

The New England Patriots host the New York Giants on Thursday night looking to stay perfect after a 5-0 start. Here is what to expect...

Seasons so far

The Giants (2-3) kicked off the season without any real energy, stumbling to losses in Dallas and at home against Buffalo with 38-year-old Eli Manning at the helm. Before Week Three's visit to Tampa Bay, rookie Daniel Jones was named the quarterback starter and he has changed the complexion of the team.

Jones had a four-touchdown performance as they beat the Bucs 32-31, and followed up it up with a 24-3 win over Washington on his home debut. However, New York were beaten handily 28-10 by the Minnesota Vikings last week.

2:32 Watch the best plays from rookie Daniel Jones' starting debut against the Buccaneers in Week Three Watch the best plays from rookie Daniel Jones' starting debut against the Buccaneers in Week Three

The Super Bowl champion Patriots (5-0) have started in dominant form, winning four games against Pittsburgh, Miami, New York (Jets) and Washington with ease and scraping a tough 16-10 win in Buffalo.

New England have a massive plus-121 point differential already, 51 better than the team in second (49ers, plus-70). They have scored the second-most points (155) and conceded the fewest (34). Bill Belichick's team looks unstoppable.

Players to watch

Jamie Collins has been a big-play machine for the Patriots

In Daniel Jones' tremendous debut, he showed why the Giants spent the sixth overall pick on the former Duke QB in this year's NFL Draft. However, his passing yards (336-225-182) and passer rating (112.7-78.0-65.9) have dropped in each game.

Now, Jones faces the league's best passing defense (only 160.4 yards per game allowed, zero touchdowns allowed, 11 interceptions forced, 44.0 passer rating against). How will he handle it?

He will be helped by the return of 2018 Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley - if he is able to make a miraculously quick return from a high ankle sprain suffered in Week Three. However, he has said "I do not know if I am playing on Thursday night" as he attempts to recover in time.

Against the Redskins on Sunday, Tom Brady reached 71,923 career passing yards, passing Brett Favre for the third-most of any player in NFL history. He's now just 18 yards shy of Peyton Manning in second. Brady has thrown 10 touchdowns and just two picks, and at 42 years old, the six-time Super Bowl winner is playing some of his best football.

On defense, the Pats have made plays on every level. Linebacker Jamie Collins is the only player in the league with at least four sacks and multiple interceptions (three), safety Devin McCourty leads the league with four interceptions, and defensive lineman Chase Winovich is aiming for a third straight game with a sack.

Key stats

Brady has 212 wins, 71,923 passing yards, and 527 passing touchdowns in his career. Jones has two wins, 760 yards, and four touchdowns in his. The gaps of 210 wins, 71,163 yards, and 523 TDs between Brady and Jones are all the largest by opposing starting QBs in NFL history

The Patriots are the 10th team since 1970 to record a plus-100 point differential or better through a team's first five games of a season

The Patriots are 21-2 in the month of October since 2014 (Best W-L in NFL in any month in that span, excludes January)

Jones (22 years, 136 days on game day) can become the youngest QB to beat the Patriots in the Brady-Belichick era (Since 2001)

When Brady was drafted in sixth round of 2000 NFL Draft, Jones was two years old

Brady has won all 11 of his home starts against rookie QBs in his career

Brady has won his last 15 home starts (longest active streak in NFL)

Since 1970, no team has finished a season leading the NFL in PPG allowed, takeaways and sacks (Pats currently lead all three)

The Patriots are the second team in the Super Bowl era to allow zero pass TDs and record 10-plus interceptions through the first five games of a season (1971 Colts)

Barkley reached 1,500+ rush yards and 100+ receptions in 19 career games, the fastest any player has reached those marks in NFL history

Watch the New York Giants visit the New England Patriots live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 12.30am on Friday morning; kick-off is at 1.20am.