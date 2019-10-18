Road-ready Oakland Raiders face ailing Packers in Green Bay

Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders will return to action after their London win two weeks ago

Who will come out on top when the Green Bay Packers host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action? Here is what to expect...

What is the story?

Sunday's game could well be decided by which quarterback can make the most out of his suspect receiving group.

The Packers beat the Detroit Lions on Monday night with star receiver Davante Adams (turf toe) inactive, Geronimo Allison (concussion and chest) lost for most of the second half and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle and knee) at less than full speed after being doubled backward in the first half.

Aaron Rodgers made it work anyway. Green Bay trailed 22-13 when it got the ball with 12:17 remaining in the fourth quarter and the former MVP drove them to a touchdown and the game-winning field goal by throwing for 147 of his 283 yards during those final two possessions.

While the Packers did not practice Wednesday, the injury report they released with an approximation of practice availability had Adams, Allison, Valdes-Scantling and tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle) as out of practice and Rodgers limited with a knee injury. Rodgers was limited last week but showed no signs of any knee issues Monday night.

The Raiders, who are coming off their bye after beating the Chicago Bears in London, have gotten just 37 receptions from their entire receiver corps. Derek Carr has made it work, though, and he impressively leads the NFL with a 73.3 completion percentage.

Tight end Darren Waller, who was on Baltimore's practice squad at this time last year, has as many receptions (37) as all of Oakland's receivers combined - and his contributions have earned him a multi-year contract extension with the team signed this week.

One of the team's starting receivers, Tyrell Williams, has a foot injury and did not practice on Wednesday. He has four of the Raiders' six touchdown catches.

Road Raiders vs home-heavy Pack

The Packers (5-1) are riding high atop the NFC North, due in part to a home-heavy schedule. This will be their fifth home game in seven weeks. After Sunday, they will play just one home game in a span of six weeks. The Raiders (3-2) don't want to hear about scheduling quirks.

After playing at Minnesota and at Indianapolis to end September, they had a "home" game against Chicago in England. Following a bye last week, the Raiders are back on the road with visits to Green Bay and at Houston. Then they will finally get back to Oakland for home games against the Lions, Chargers and Bengals.

"I know you guys have your fifth home game already. I'm jealous," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said of the Packers. "We're in the middle of one of the greatest road trips in the history of football. I'd like to thank everybody for making this possible."

This will be Green Bay's fifth home game in seven weeks

Packers searching for receiver help

The Packers added to their receiver corps on Wednesday by signing Ryan Grant, who had four catches in two games with the Raiders before being released when they traded for Trevor Davis - from the Packers. Grant might be pressed into duty on Sunday.

The injuries could also mean a bigger opportunity for one of last week's heroes. Allen Lazard, who spent most of last season on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad and the start of this season on Green Bay's practice squad, was summoned from the bench during the rally and provided four catches, including a 35-yard touchdown.

"I think that's a fair question," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said when asked why Lazard hadn't played earlier. "He went out there and he performed really well. Hindsight's 20-20, but I'm just excited for where he could go. He's got to now.

"Anybody can do it one time, but now you've got to do it each and every time. That's the expectation. I'm excited to see him put together back to back to back and see where it goes."

