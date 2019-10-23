Kelechi Osemele faces shoulder surgery amid ongoing dispute with New York Jets

Kelechi Osemele will have surgery despite his ongoing row with the Jets

New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele is to have have surgery on his injured shoulder amid a dispute with the team about the injury.

The 30-year-old has missed three games while seeking surgery on his shoulder with the Jets wanting him to play and fining him for conduct detrimental to the team for each day he missed practice.

Osemele has filed a grievance over the fines, and his agents told ESPN the guard had received two second opinions on the shoulder, with both doctors recommending immediate surgery.

They also said the Jets insurance provider has approved the surgery, and that Osemele "will have all of his rights under the CBA enforced through the legal process."

Osemele claims Jets general manager Joe Douglas admitted to him the team had inadvertently sent blank MRI's to doctors, saying it was an "honest mistake."

The guard says he has not spoken with coach Adam Gase "in weeks" and that he expected a four-to-six-month recovery period from surgery.

"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't frustrating to be in this position, considering what I have been able to accomplish in this league and the type of player that I am, to be dealing with something like this is slightly disrespectful," he said.

Osemele started the first three games but has not played or taken part in practice since a Week 3 game against the New England Patriots.

He reportedly was given the approval of a team doctor and an independent doctor to practice.

It was also determined his injury existed before the season and could wait until the offseason for surgery.

"It's really their decision to choose to authorise it or not," Osemele said,

"But I have to take care of my body, I got to take care of my health. You know, I've got a family so I'm going to take care of myself."

Osemele, 30, has started 96 NFL games, playing for the Baltimore Ravens (2012-2015), Oakland Raiders (2016-18) and Jets (2019). He is a two-time Pro Bowl player.