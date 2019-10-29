New York Giants trade defensive lineman Leonard Williams from New York Jets

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is the first completed trade between the Jets and the Giants since 1983

The New York Jets have traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the New York Giants for a third-round draft pick next year and a fifth-rounder in 2021.

Williams was the No 6 overall pick by the Jets in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl in his second season, but never lived up to his lofty draft status.

This is the first completed trade since 1983 between the teams that share the MetLife Stadium, when the Jets sent a conditional pick to the Giants for offensive lineman Chris Foote, but the trade was nullified a week later when he was waived.

Williams thanked the Jets in an Instagram post on Monday night and said he looked forward to joining the Giants.

He said: "It's been a pleasure playing here over the last few years through all the ups and downs and will never forget the memories and experiences shared with my team-mates and coaches!

"Now moving onto the next chapter of my life I want to thank the @nygiants for giving me the opportunity to continue my professional career in the big apple."

The fifth-rounder the Jets are receiving could become a fourth-rounder if the Giants sign Williams to a contract extension which would appear to be a possibility given what the Giants gave up despite being 2-6.

The Jets are also paying $4m of the remaining $6m on Williams' contract this year.

Williams won't have to wait long before facing his former team, as the Jets host the Giants on November 10th.

It's the first major trade by Jets general manager Joe Douglas, who took over from the fired Mike Maccagnan in June.