Pittsburgh Steelers 27-14 Miami Dolphins: Steelers rally to keep Dolphins winless

4:24 Watch the highlights as the Steelers erased an early two-touchdown deficit to secure the victory Watch the highlights as the Steelers erased an early two-touchdown deficit to secure the victory

The Pittsburgh Steelers rallied from a 14-point deficit to ensure that the Miami Dolphins remain winless after a 27-14 result on Monday night.

The Dolphins have now lost seven consecutive games this season and 10 on the bounce dating back to last season

"We just have to continue to keep fighting," Dolphins quarter-back Ryan Fitzpatrick said. "That's just kind of the place that we're at right now."

In total, they have lost 16 of 20 matches since a three-win run at the start of the 2018 season.

"People can say what they want outside, but I think we're a good football team," tight end Mike Gesicki said.

"We're making plays, clearly not enough, but I think we're putting some good stuff out there. We just have to be able to finish games."

0:21 James Conner managed to create a turf beard after being taken down by the Dolphins defence! James Conner managed to create a turf beard after being taken down by the Dolphins defence!

Miami led in the fourth during last week's 10-point loss at Buffalo, and the Dolphins held a 14-0 lead until Pittsburgh rallied with the final 27 points.

Fitzpatrick gave Miami an early 7-0 lead with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Albert Wilson.

1:08 Rookie Diontae Johnson took advantage of some weak defending and demonstrated his pace in this impressive 45-yard touchdown for the Steelers Rookie Diontae Johnson took advantage of some weak defending and demonstrated his pace in this impressive 45-yard touchdown for the Steelers

The Dolphins continued with a second touchdown as Allen Hurns closed an 11-play, six-minute series by bouncing off four Pittsburgh defenders on his way to a 14-0 lead for the Dolphins.

It was Miami's first 14-point lead against any opponent since Week Five of last season.

The Steelers were able to re-group and shrug off their slow start to the match

Former Dolphins' defensive-back Minkah Fitzpatrick gave his current team a lift when he picked off Ryan Fitzpatrick on consecutive Miami possessions. The Dolphins committed four turnovers on their final seven drives.

The first interception came in the final two minutes of the first half. Fitzpatrick's second turnover against his former team was a deep throw that gave the Steelers the ball at its own 3-yard line.

With 25 seconds to play in the half, Pittsburgh's Diontae Johnson turned a short cross into a 45-yard touchdown sprint on third-and-20, as the Steelers trailed 14-10 at the break.

0:40 Juju Smith-Schuster out-jumped and out-muscled the Dolphins' defensive back to grab a 26-yard touchdown reception for the Steelers Juju Smith-Schuster out-jumped and out-muscled the Dolphins' defensive back to grab a 26-yard touchdown reception for the Steelers

Rudolph, who missed Pittsburgh's win against the Chargers with concussion, shook off a shaky start Monday to finish 20 of 36 for 251 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. James Conner rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown for Pittsburgh.

The Steeler offensive went 97 yards on 12 plays following Minkah Fitzpatrick's second interception.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, who finished with 103 yards receiving, capped the drive with a 26-yard circus catch over Miami defensive-back Chris Lammons to give Pittsburgh the lead for good.