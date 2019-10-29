Los Angeles Rams trade CB Aqib Talib to Miami Dolphins

Aqib Talib has been traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Miami Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams have traded injured cornerback Aqib Talib and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for an undisclosed future draft choice.

The 33-year-old Talib is on injured reserve with a rib injury.

The 12-year veteran defensive back played in eight regular-season games last year and five more this year, making just one interception and struggling with injuries in both of his seasons with the Rams. But he returned last year to start all three playoff games for Los Angeles, including the Super Bowl.

Talib will be an unrestricted free agent this winter after playing out the six-year, $57m deal he signed with the Denver Broncos, with whom he won the Super Bowl four seasons ago.

Miami also placed corner Xavien Howard on injured reserve

The Rams (5-3) have traded both of their starting cornerbacks this month, and they have already parted ways with three of their four secondary starters in last season's Super Bowl. The fourth, safety John Johnson, is on injured reserve.

Los Angeles shipped cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens two weeks ago to clear room to acquire Jalen Ramsey from Jacksonville. This trade of Talib might have been made to free up salary cap room for another deal or to sign Ramsey to a contract extension.

The Rams are in their bye week after back-to-back victories. They play at Pittsburgh next weekend.

The winless Dolphins (0-7) could use secondary help, but Talib isn't eligible to return until Week 15 and might not be healthy then.

Miami's 2018 Pro Bowl cornerback, Xavien Howard, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury that bothered him in recent weeks.