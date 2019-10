Trent Williams: Washington Redskins left tackle ends holdout

Trent Williams will return to the Redskins after his holdout

Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams ended his holdout and reported to the Washington Redskins after he wasn't dealt before the trading deadline.

Williams has been at odds with the organization over an offseason medical situation and was hoping he would be traded.

By reporting, the 31-year-old Williams will move his contract closer to free agency. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection needs to be available to play in six games to have his contract accrue a year.

The five-year, $66m deal expires after the 2020 season and Williams is scheduled to make $12.5m in base salary next season.

Williams became upset with the team's medical staff over how the removal of a growth, found on his head earlier in the offseason, was handled.

Washington were reportedly pursuing a trade this week, with the Cleveland Browns said to be one of the interested teams.

Williams has started 119 of 120 games played over his previous nine NFL seasons.

