Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback returns to full practice

Patrick Mahomes sustained his injury on October 17

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in practice on Wednesday for the first time since dislocating his right kneecap last month.

Coach Andy Reid said before practice that Mahomes would be more involved, but added that the reigning league MVP wouldn't play in Sunday's game at Tennessee "unless it's safe to do so".

The quarterback suffered the nasty injury in a 30-6 victory at Denver on October 17. He was expected to have been sidelined for up to six weeks and Thursday will mark just three weeks since he was injured.

During the section of Wednesday's practice that was open to the media, Mahomes remained second through individual drills behind veteran Matt Moore, who has started the last two games.

The Chiefs split the two games without Mahomes as Moore started in his place. Kansas City (6-3) lost at Green Bay 31-24 in Week Eight before defeating Minnesota 26-23 on Sunday.

The Titans coach, Mike Vrabel, made it clear that Tennessee are preparing to face Mahomes, a quarterback who has completed 65.1 per cent of his passes for 2,180 yards, made 15 touchdowns and gained one interception.

