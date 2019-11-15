Jay Ajayi: Philadelphia Eagles re-sign British running back

Jay Ajayi returns after he was released at the end of the 2018 season

The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed British running back Jay Ajayi.

Ajayi was part of the team that won Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots, but was released by the Eagles after the 2018 season after suffering an ACL injury.

The news comes after Darren Sproles was placed on injury reserve after tearing a hip flexor in practice.

"It's a blessing to be back in the NFL and with this team," Ajayi told the Eagles website.

"Philly is a special place for me, and to come back here is wonderful. I'm looking forward to Sunday and seeing what that brings.

"It's a long process coming back from the injury and there were good days and bad days. You have to accept that.

"I had a great support system with me, keeping me level-headed the whole time. I'm excited to get back to playing the game that I love.

"For Sunday, I know the playbook. My knowledge is still very high. I know what we're doing in the RB room. Nothing beats playing football and being in football shape.

"That's something I have to get through, and also the contact of the game. But that's what you train for and build your body up as strong as possible. I guess it's like riding a bike, and as soon as I start riding, I can pedal really fast."