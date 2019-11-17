Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett appeals indefinite suspension for helmet attack

1:40 Cleveland Browns' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was overshadowed by a wild brawl between the two teams, when Myles Garrett removed the helmet of Steelers' Mason Rudolph and then swung it at him. Cleveland Browns' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was overshadowed by a wild brawl between the two teams, when Myles Garrett removed the helmet of Steelers' Mason Rudolph and then swung it at him.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has appealed his indefinite suspension by the NFL.

Garrett was suspended without pay following his incredible on-field attack on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during Thursday night's game, during which he hit Rudolph on the head with his own helmet.

Maurkice Pouncey of the Pittsburgh Steelers is also appealing his punishment, he was suspended for three games for his part in the ensuing melee.



The NFL's appeals officers for on-field player discipline, James Thrash (a former wide receiver for the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles) and Hall-of-Famer Derrick Brooks (formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccanneers) will hear the appeals over the next two days and are expected to announce their decision by Wednesday.

The pair aren't merely a rubber stamp for the NFL and have been known to reduce suspensions in the past. However, despite past clemency, there is no precedent for the actions of Garrett whose current suspension is for the rest of the regular season and post-season as a minimum.



The longest suspension in NFL history was five games, handed to Tennessee Titans lineman Albert Haynesworth in 2006 for stamping on the face of Dallas Cowboys center Andre Gurode. An attack which left him needing 30- stitches.