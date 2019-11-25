NFL Week 13 on Sky Sports: Thanksgiving triple, 49ers-Ravens, Vikings-Seahawks and more

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host the NFC's best team in the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13

Your NFL Week 13 fixtures have arrived!

As we do every week, Sky Sports will show every Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night game live, alongside two Sunday evening games - all on Sky Sports Action.

The games we are showing this week are...

Week 13 fixtures

First up, it's a Thanksgiving triple header! We begin with the NFC North's bottom two teams fighting it out for pride as the 3-7-1 Detroit Lions host the 5-6 Chicago Bears.

Then, it's a game with playoff implications in both conferences as the 8-3 Buffalo Bills head over to face the 6-5 Dallas Cowboys. Will the Cowboys maintain their one-game lead over the Eagles in the NFC East? Can Buffalo hold their top AFC wild card spot? Two top defenses meet in this one.

The late Thursday fixture sees the 9-2 New Orleans Saints visiting the 3-8 Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South clash. Atlanta shocked the Saints with a 26-9 win in New Orleans three weeks ago - can they do it again?

At 6pm on Sunday, we kick off a huge night of football with the game of the week. Lamar Jackson and the 8-2 Baltimore Ravens - currently projected as the AFC's second seed and winners of six straight - host the NFC's best team, the 10-1 San Francisco 49ers. Could this be a Super Bowl preview?

Later on Sunday at 9.25pm, the 6-5 Oakland Raiders look to bounce back from their dreadful 34-3 outing against the Jets when they travel to face Patrick Mahomes and the 7-4 Kansas City Chiefs. This game will go a long way to deciding the winners of the AFC West.

We then join our friends at NBC for Sunday Night Football featuring a match-up between the 10-1 New England Patriots and 7-4 Houston Texans. Will New England's top-ranked defense be able to contain Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins in Texas?

Week 13 concludes with yet another massive game with playoff implications. The current fifth and sixth seeds in the NFC - the 8-3 Minnesota Vikings and 9-2 Seattle Seahawks - meet in Seattle as they both look to keep pace with their division leaders and stay in the mix for a first-round bye.

During the week

If you are craving extra content during the week, catch NBC's Pro Football Talk, hosted by Mike Florio and Chris Simms, every Monday-Friday at 7pm on Sky Sports Action (note the show may be moved for other live sports coverage).

Also, Inside the Huddle is available both in video and audio form. Airing on Wednesday at 9pm on Sky Sports Action, Neil, coach Jeff Reinebold and guests will ensure you are up to date with all the latest news and talking points.

If you cannot catch the show live, it is available On Demand and as a podcast.

Highlights Show - Best of NFL Sunday

Don't worry if you missed the live action on Sunday, as our two-hour highlights show has you covered. We bring you the best of the action on Sky Sports, including all the top plays, analysis and moments from the studio.

The jam-packed show airs at 7am on Monday mornings on Sky Sports Action, and if you miss it, it is repeated at 9pm and available On Demand.