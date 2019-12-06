Odell Beckham Jr. unsure over future with Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is closing in on a third straight season without hitting double figures in touchdowns

Odell Beckham Jr. has raised question marks over his future with the Cleveland Browns after admitting he is unsure of what lies in wait for him during the offseason.

The wide receiver has endured a mixed first season in Cleveland after being traded by the New York Giants little under nine months ago.

Beckham has registered just 57 catches for 805 yards and two touchdowns in 2019 and has now gone six consecutive games without surpassing 100 yards receiving.

Cleveland's fading playoff hopes at 5-7 have fuelled recent speculation that another change in scenery could again be on the cards for the three-time Pro Bowler.

"I couldn't tell you what's going to happen," Beckham told reporters.

"I couldn't sit here and tell you whether I'm going to be here, want to be here, don't want to be here. This is exactly where I'm at now and I wouldn't rather be anywhere else."

1:00 Beckham grabbed a career-long 89-yard touchdown against the New York Jets in Week Two Beckham grabbed a career-long 89-yard touchdown against the New York Jets in Week Two

Beckham is under contract through 2023 but has so far struggled to strike up the kind of on-field relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield that the Browns had hoped and perhaps expected he might.

He added: "In the offseason, everything will figure itself out.

"I feel like I've been here before asking questions about the next team while I'm on a team. Something that I just tune out for right now.

"That's something we'll worry about when the offseason comes around. Right now, I'm learning. If we can make the playoffs, I'm all in. I'm going to give this team everything I have."

Beckham had been hoping to lead the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002

The Browns are currently two games outside the Wild Card spots with the Pittsburgh Steelers occupying the sixth seed in the AFC after their 20-13 win over Cleveland in Week 13.

Beckham continued: "I tell you all the time, 2020's going to be my year. My mindset for next year is no matter what's going on, nothing's going to get in my way."

Freddie Kitchens' side host the Cincinnati Bengals (11-1) next time out, before visiting the Arizona Cardinals (3-8-1), welcoming the Baltimore Ravens (10-2) to FirstEnergy Stadium and then finishing the regular season in Cincinnati.