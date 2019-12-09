Philadelphia Eagles can reignite season against New York Giants

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) have lost three straight games and yet they are presented with an opportunity to reignite a once-forgettable 2019 season.

A wretched NFC East is to thank for Doug Pederson's former Super Bowl champions entering Monday Night Football knowing a win at home to the New York Giants (2-10) would put them level with the Dallas Cowboys (6-7) at the top of the division.

This is after the Cowboys were dealt another potentially costly and no doubt demoralising blow as they were beaten 31-24 by the Chicago Bears (7-6) on Thursday night.

Such is the state of perhaps the NFL's worst division that all four teams entered Week 14 with the chance to finish the year 6-10. The Eagles' season should have ended in last weekend's 37-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins (3-10), but still they remain very much in the hunt.

Live NFL Live on

Recent history suggests it would be foolish to dismiss an Eagles side that won five of its last six games in 2018 to seal a playoff berth having lost six of their first 10. Nonetheless, that late season rally was predominantly around Nick Foles on the back of Carson Wentz's second consecutive season-ending injury. Can the team mount a late surge around the 2016 No2 overall pick?

NFC East standings Team Win Loss Tie Pct. Strk Dallas Cowboys 6 7 0 .462 L3 Philadelphia Eagles 5 7 0 .417 L3 Washington Redskins 3 10 0 .231 L1 New York Giants 2 10 0 .167 L8

After facing New York on Monday the Eagles will visit the Washington Redskins (3-10), before hosting the Cowboys and then concluding the regular season against the Giants at Metlife. Win out and the division belongs to them.

Dallas meanwhile face a meeting at home to the dangerous Los Angeles Rams (8-5), amid their own playoff charge, before visiting the Eagles and finishing at home to Washington.

Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense

Wentz has a passer rating of just 90.0 in 2019, compared to 102.2 in 2018 and 101.9 in 2017

Wentz himself would be the first to admit he hasn't met the heights expected of him in 2019 following his return to health during the summer. The 26-year-old is 271 of 434 (62.4 per cent) for 2,840 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

While his figures make for steady reading they don't quite tell the story of a quarterback that has undoubtedly suffered a dip in confidence. He is sporting all the signs of a talisman doing his utmost to spark a revival and one that feels a responsibility to deliver.

A rough patch has seen Wentz miss reads, delay throws and struggle for accuracy, all stemming from a desire to both pick the right option but also pull off the remarkable play while under pressure.

4:48 Watch highlights from the Eagles' Week 12 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks Watch highlights from the Eagles' Week 12 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks

"It seems almost every week it's something different," Wentz told reporters.

"We're either shooting ourselves in the foot, I'm turning the ball over, missing throws, you know, that is the situation. It's the consistency. The lack of it is frustrating."

Week 11's 17-10 defeat to the New England Patriots (10-3) saw Wentz complete just half of his passes as well as losing a fumble and being sacked five times. In the 17-9 loss to the Seahawks the following game he was intercepted twice, fumbled twice and was sacked three times. Then came the shock result in Miami.

Alshon Jeffery's availability promises to be a boost for Wentz and the Eagles offense after the wide receiver returned against the Dolphins following a two-game absence. He has recorded 43 catches for 490 yards and four touchdowns this season, second only to tight end Zach Ertz despite having played just nine games.

This included nine receptions for 137 yards and one touchdown against Miami last time out.

Injuries a familiar theme

Injuries have been a major obstacle for the Eagles offense all season, with veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson and running back Corey Clement having both been on injured reserved since Week Two.

Nelson Agholor has also missed game-time of late, along with three-game absentee Jordan Howard, who leads the Eagles in 525 rushing yards and six touchdowns in his nine games. The added absence of Darren Sproles has served as another blow to an Eagles side that flourished on the ground on route to their Super Bowl title in 2017.

Howard hasn't played for the Eagles since the Week Nine win over the Chicago Bears

Rookie Andre Dillard has also looked unconvincing while filling in for experienced tackle Lane Johnson, who was back against Miami after missing two weeks through concussion.

The onus remains on impressive rookie running back Miles Sanders to soften the burden on his quarterback. He has 520 rushing yards along with 32 catches for 359 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game. Let him loose against the Giants' 20th-ranked rushing defense.

For late-season addition Jay Ajayi to rediscover some of the form he displayed on the team's Super Bowl run would also be a welcomed bonus for Wentz, particularly being more suited than Sanders to the between-the-tackle running Howard offers.

Eli back to spoil the day?

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning hasn't played since being benched for the Week Three win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Giants enter the game with a headline of their own to write as 38-year-old quarterback Manning starts in place of injured rookie Daniel Jones, who is out with an ankle sprain.

On the veteran's return to action, Eagles coach Pederson told reporters: "I think that, obviously, having Eli have a chance to kind of watch from the sideline, to kind of observe and see how things have gone on the last few weeks, I think that's just going to help - not only help him, but it's going to help sort of jazz up the football team and kind of motivate the football team."

Manning will have a brand new target as his disposal as he and Golden Tate take to the field for the first time, with the receiver having been suspended during the two-time Super Bowl winner's spell as starter earlier in the season.

Sterling Shepard will meanwhile be a familiar face for his quarterback and eager to ramp up his numbers after returning from a lengthy concussion absence in the Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley hasn't produced a 100-yard rushing game since Week Two

Beyond the technicalities, there is an added spice to Manning's return and the idea of a familiar foe rising to derail the Eagles and their post-season prospects. The likelihood of Big Blue's No 10 doing so would have been deemed highly unlikely had it not been for the Dolphins putting 37 past Pederson's men. A week later and anything is on the cards.

Barkley's presence will warrant the attention of an Eagles defense ranked third in the NFL for fewest rushing yards allowed per game with 91, particularly with the second-year running back's workload expected to increase as a means of cushioning Manning.

The Eagles cannot afford to let Manning supply the mood-lifting heroics this Giants organisation finds itself in desperate need of. They have a very real playoff fight to take control of.