Tom Brady: New England Patriots quarterback hints at future with social media post

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady insists he has "more to prove" following Saturday's Wild Card defeat to the Tennessee Titans.

The reigning champions' early playoff exit has sparked questions over the 42-year-old's future in New England as he prepares to hit free agency for the first time in his career.

Brady has been quick to play down talk of retirement, although it remains to be seen whether the Patriots opt to keep him around for the 2020 season.

In a post on Instragram, Brady said: "I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU!

"After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades.

0:51 Brady admitted he is unsure whether he will sign a new contract with the Patriots Brady admitted he is unsure whether he will sign a new contract with the Patriots

"Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that's not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!!"

"I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way."

Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots having been a sixth-round draft out of Michigan back in 2000.

1:08 Sky Sports' NFL pundits pay tribute to Brady but suggest it might be time for the Patriots quarterback to consider retirement Sky Sports' NFL pundits pay tribute to Brady but suggest it might be time for the Patriots quarterback to consider retirement

He finished the 2019 regular season 373 of 613 passing for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions, with his passer rating the lowest it's been since 2013.

While there is uncertainty over his next step, Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been quick to back Brady since Saturday's playoff exit.

Brady added: "Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt).

0:34 Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would not comment on the future of Brady after the Patriots' loss to the Titans Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would not comment on the future of Brady after the Patriots' loss to the Titans

"And for that, we've been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won't show - the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about.

"In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don't always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again.

"And that's right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove."

Watch every game of the Divisional Round on Sky Sports Action (407) as playoff coverage begins on Saturday at 9pm with the Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers; Sunday's action kicks off with the Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs on air from 7.30pm.