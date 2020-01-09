Inside The Huddle podcast: Wild Card recap, coaching changes and Divisional Weekend preview
Last Updated: 09/01/20 12:26pm
Neil Reynolds is joined by Jeff Reinebold and Brian Baldinger to break down the NFL playoffs so far and the coaching changes around the league.
Neil, Jeff and Brian discuss the future of the teams who left us in Wild Card weekend, as well as digging into this weekend's Divisional Round action.
They also take an in-depth look at the coaching changes around the league and the problems facing minority coaches.